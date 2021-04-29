West Side Nut Club Officially Announces 2021 Fall Festival Dates

This is not a drill! The West Side Nut Club added an event on social media that has everyone's attention. Mark your calendar for October 4, 2021 - October 9, 2021, for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival!

Perhaps you've forgotten what the Fall Festival is like, or maybe you are new to the area and haven't had the Franklin Street experience, allow me to explain. It's one of the world's largest street festivals, filling Franklin Street every year, except for last year, of course.

Fundraiser

The West Side Club donates money every year to so many deserving organizations. You can fill out a Funding Request to have your nonprofit organization considered.

Half-Pot

After 2019's huge half-pot success, the total was $1,228,285.00, the Fall Festival is almost as well known for that as it is the food! Almost.

Carnival

Kids love the rides, and there are always some bigger, more exciting rides for the daredevils.

Events

The week is always packed with fun activities and entertainment every day and night. There is a King and Queen contest, live music, Amateur Hour, the Pet Parade, Lighthouse Parade and of course the Main Parade.

Food Booths

Yes, I was saving the best for last. There are around 137 different food booths serving up anything and everything fried and a few healthy items too. Nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to set up and run their booths. For most of them, this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

I'm sure that we will all be ready to get out and see friends, eat yummy food, and maybe win that half-pot this fall. So, go get your vaccination and stay safe, so the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival can resume!

Here's part of what we missed in 2020: