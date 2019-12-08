Vincennes Main Street Christmas Display Pays Homage to Christmas Vacation

Vincennes is home to Indiana's first Main Street, has the hap-hap-happiest display this Christmas season.

Christmas Vacation is arguably one of the most quoted Christmas movies of all time, and 2019 is the 30th anniversary of the Christmas classic. It's only appropriate that right on Main Street in Vincennes they put out a display paying homage to Christmas vacation. I'm serious Clark.

Photo By Devon B

The display is complete with the Griswold family Christmas tree on top of the station wagon, and cousin Eddie emptying his "facilities" in front of his RV. The only thing missing really is Snot, he'd be a most excellent addition to the display.

Photo by Devon B

My friend Devon, works in Vincennes, and she shared a video of the display, so I immediately texted her and said I had to share this display. So thank you Devon for going out into the cold last night, and snapping these pics so I could share them!

Photo by Devon B