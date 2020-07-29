Victory Theater Announces Rescheduled Date for Peppa Pig

Nearly every show and concert scheduled at an Evansville venue has been cancelled for 2020, or rescheduled for later in the year with the hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will be somewhat under control enough by the final four months of the year to allow the shows to go on. However, some tours have given themselves a little more cushion by pushing their rescheduled dates into next year. That includes the Peppa Pig live action show at the Victory Theater.

Originally scheduled for April 9th, 2020, the Victory Theater announced today on their Facebook page the show will now happen on April 11th, 2021, just over a year to the day of that original date.

If you purchased tickets for the original show, hold on to them, they will be honored at the new date (hopefully your kids will still like Peppa by then). If you don't have tickets, there are still seats available for the new date at the Ford Center box office across the street from the Victory Theater, or through Ticketmaster.