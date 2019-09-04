Upcoming Passport Walk-In Event Hosted at Evansville’s Central Library
September is "Passport Month" and to celebrate The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library will be hosting a Passport Walk-in event. Sunday, September 15th from 1pm - 4pm, you can attend the walk-in event to be held at Central Library, located Downtown on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. Accodring to the press release, applicants should bring with them the following documents and information:
•Completed and unsigned application
•Two passport photos (Photos can also be taken at EVPL’s Passport Services)
•Proof of U.S. Citizenship
•Current proof of identity
Passport and execution fees are due at the time of passport registration and are as follows:
•Passport Fee: Payable by check or money order to U.S. Department of State$110 per adult $80 per child (under 16)
•Execution Fee: Payable by cash, check, or money order to Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library $35 for each new passport
•Passport Photographs: Payable by cash, check, or money order to Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library $13 per person
If you are unable to attend the event on September 18th but would still like to apply for a passport, you can make an appointment with EVPL’s Passport Services by calling 812- 428-8396.