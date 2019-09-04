•Passport Fee: Payable by check or money order to U.S. Department of State$110 per adult $80 per child (under 16)

•Execution Fee: Payable by cash, check, or money order to Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library $35 for each new passport

•Passport Photographs: Payable by cash, check, or money order to Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library $13 per person