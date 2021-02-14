U of E, Ivy Tech & OCU Offer Scholarships for IN Latino Students

The poverty rate for Hispanics in Vanderburgh County is 37.17%. The high school graduation rate is 70.25%. The Indiana Latino Institute hopes to change those stats for the better.

Indiana higher education institutions have partnered with the Indiana Latino Institute to offer $11M in scholarships for young Latino students, over the next five years. Ivy Tech Evansville, University of Evansville and Oakland City University are three of the higher learning institutions committed to offering full-ride scholarship opportunities annually for Indiana Latino Institute Education Program participants.

Ivy Tech Community College Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal, “I have been engaging with ILI for many years as a long-time advocate of our Latino community and have always been very impressed and inspired by the great work they do. It is now my honor to partner with them in creating new opportunities for Latinos to reach their potential and contribute to our great state of Indiana.”

Oakland City University President Ron D. Dempsey, “Oakland City University is committed to engaging in thoughtful academic and career preparation in a diverse and inclusive environment so that all students lead lives of purpose. Our community and educational enterprise is enriched by the experiences that Latino students bring to our classrooms, our resident halls, our student life programming, and our athletic teams. Indiana Latino Institute will facilitate our goals to build a more diverse university where students exude compassion and confidence and become skilled agents of change.”

University of Evansville President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, “The University of Evansville is excited to partner with the Indiana Latino Institute to enrich our campus community with the talents and perspectives of Latino students. As a Changemaker Campus, we aim to empower these students to bring about the positive changes needed in today’s complex world.”