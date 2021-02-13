How To Make Bouquets Made Of Booze For Valentine’s Day

Get a little creative with your Valentine's Day gift this year with boozy bouquets.

One of the pages that I follow religiously on Facebook is Tipsy Bartender. If you love unique adult beverages and fun content, you should give them a follow. Skyy John is so creative with some of the drinks that he and his team makes, plus he is so hard not to watch as he is very entertaining. Anyway, I watch their videos every day and today I saw one that I thought that I would share with you.

Tipsy Bartender is known for videos of drinks, but they also make videos geared specifically toward holidays. As you know, Valentine's Day is coming up this weekend. Skyy provided us with a little "how to" video that might score you some brownie points this year. It will require a little work on your part to make, but the end result would be worth it.

Skyy showed us how to make boozy bouquets. These look like a rose bouquet, but inside each rose is a mini shot bottle. It's pretty creative! You know what your significant other likes to drink, so pick out a dozen of their favorite shot bottles (or a half a dozen- it doesn't matter) and give this a try.

This will require a trip to the liquor store and some place like Hobby Lobby to get all of the essentials. All you need to make these boozy bouquets are:

A dozen mini shot bottles of your choice

Scotch Tape

Red cellophane paper

Wooden sticks

Artificial leaves

Green florist tape

Once you have all of those supplies, it's pretty simple to make. Check out how to make them below:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=saved&v=256029275962587