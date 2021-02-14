#Snowmageddon2021 is coming.

For the past four to five days, Tri-State meteorologists and the National Weather Service have all been forecasting snowfall to start the week for the entire Tri-State area, sending residents to grocery stores across the area to stock up on the essentials and prepare for the possibility of being stuck in their homes for a few days. What we didn't know over that time frame was exactly how much snow we'd see with this first round (a second is expected Wednesday into Thursday), however that changed early Sunday morning when the National Weather Service in Paducah upgraded two-thirds of the Tri-State to a Winter Storm Warning.

According to their statement, the main threat will be what they describe as "significant snowfall" of anywhere between 3 to 6 inches which they expect to start falling later this evening and throughout the day Monday before coming to an end Monday night. This could make driving this evening and all day tomorrow dangerous. So, if you must be on the road for work, give yourself extra time to get there.

In addition to the Winter Storm Warning, the National Weather Service also issued a Wind Chill Advisory until Noon today (Sunday, February 14th, 2021), warning that wind chills could get as low as -15 below zero. If you have outdoor pets, find a place indoors for them to go.

The complete statement from the National Service reads as follows:

