My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!

David W. Burmesch, 74, and his brother, Eugene A. Burmesch, 80, likes to grow the green on David's farm...and a lot of it! There was an estimated street value of $598,000 worth or marijuana growing on the farm.

Cops found around five hundred pot plants growing on David's farm, and an additional 100 pounds of the green already processed and ready to sell. The two elderly brothers claimed that this massive grow operation had been going on for over twenty five years! Wow!

According to the documented criminal complaint, when asked "why" the 74 year old and his brother were doing this, David said he had a developmentally disabled son and the money brought in with the weed sales took care of the son's financial needs.

That is one of those answers that stops you in your tracks and go, well dammit...

If David and Eugene are convicted, they could face thirty years in prison...Obviously I understand the legality issue of this, but man...if the judge could have a heart in this case, and maybe find a "creative" sentence so the son could continue to be taken care of...and see dad? Maybe?