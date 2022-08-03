Did You Know IL & WI Have Places In U.S. Restroom Hall Of Fame?

Some of the best restrooms of all time in the United States have been located in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The Most Important Room In Every Building

When you arrive at your destination, what is one of the first things you do? I would say go to the restroom. Especially, if you had to travel a long distance. It is the place that everyone uses. It doesn't matter who, what, where, or when. At some point, you're going to have to relieve yourself.

Some people will spend a significant amount of time in the bathroom. It's basically a place for them to think. I've even heard it referred to as the office. The restroom is also the place you want to be clean and ready for use at all times. There's nothing worse than having to go and the facility is a filthy mess. That's why many folks will avoid using a public restroom at all costs. They want that home court advantage.

When doing any upgrading or renovations, the first room of the house to consider is the bathroom. It really gets the most use. You want it to be comfortable and clean. I would almost consider it the most important room in any building. Without it, the plants would get much more fertilizer.

Did You Know There's A Restroom Hall Of Fame?

I don't know if you heard but there is a Restroom Hall Of Fame in the United States. It only makes sense to honor the best of the best when it comes to those types of facilities.

Every year, Cintas takes nominations for the restroom of the year. Each winner is inducted into the Restroom Hall Of Fame. Illinois and Wisconsin each have bathrooms that have earned that honor.

Illinois Facility In Restroom Hall Of Fame

In 2011, a restroom in Chicago's Field Museum won Restroom of the Year and Hall of Fame Honors.

According to bestroom.com,

With two large family-friendly restrooms on the ground floor, the Field Museum features sufficient stalls and sinks, as well as eco-friendly hand-dryers.

The women's restroom includes a nursing room with a privacy door, sink, couch, kids area with smaller toilets, and extra supplies when needed. I've been to this museum and the men's room is pretty darn nice. I could just imagine how much better the women's facilities are for the ladies.

Wisconsin's Member Of The Hall Of Fame

Not to be outdone by its neighbor to the south, Wisconsin has a member in the Restroom Hall of Fame too. In 2004, The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan earned the honor.

According to bestrestroom.com,

Its mission is to encourage and support innovative explorations in the arts and to foster an exchange between a national community of artists and a broad public that will help realize the power of the arts to inspire and transform our world.

Since it's an art center, they've created a beautiful environment to do your business. In the world of restrooms, I don't think you could ever make anything too nice.

Hopefully, you have somewhere to enjoy your restroom experience.

