Tony LaRussa needs to stop making it so easy to make fun of him.

Far be it from me to ridicule someone for falling asleep when they weren't supposed to. I do it constantly. Either at my desk, the first 10 minutes of a movie, or a close relative's wedding, I've falling asleep when I shouldn't have more times than I can count.

I've even fallen asleep at a baseball game before. This is before and after a trip to Sluggers for some pregame activities. Baseball can be boring. There's a lot of downtime going on out there between all the scratching and spitting.

But I'm not being paid to be at a major league baseball game. Tony LaRussa, ostensibly, is. That makes his first inning nod off during the White Sox game against the Royals so egregious.

That's the first inning of a 7P Central start game at home. I would understand maybe if this was against the Angles in LA and the game didn't start until after 9P Central time, that's obviously way past Tony's bedtime.

The White Sox are sitting at .500 and just won 2 straight games. You're only 2 games out of first place and the home crowd is buzzing. Show a little bit of energy! Pretend that this game still interests you, in even the slightest of ways.

The White Sox would go on to lose this one, while both teams ahead of them won in walk-off fashion, putting the team back to 3 games out of first place.

There's still some time left in this season but the White Sox seem unable to get out of their manager's way.

