Watch Giant Fish Fin Hit Indiana Man Right Between the Legs While His Kids Laugh Hysterically

Fishing has always been a big part of my family's outdoor activities. As soon as we could hold a fishing pole, with a little assistance, we were out on the lake fishing.

Some of my best childhood memories are of going fishing with my dad. He was a member of several fishing clubs including the Bassmasters. So, he had all the cool lures and fish-finding equipment.

There were a couple of times when I can remember the fish turning the tables on dad. One time, we were fishing for catfish, and the catfish wiggled around and stung him in the hand.

Did you know that catfish can sting you?

How do catfish sting and what happens to you if they sting you?

According to emedicinehealth.com,

Both saltwater and freshwater catfish stings are dangerous. Each type of catfish has three spines and a stinging apparatus. Symptoms of a Catfish Sting may include severe pain and inflammation at the site of the sting.

Dad recovered just fine and the sting was on his hand. He didn't suffer nearly as much pain as this dad that got hit right in his 'cash and prizes' by a giant fish fin. Ouch!

I love how his kids just crack up at Dad's pain.

I'm sure this guy will think twice before he holds a big fish in that particular position, again. LOL.

