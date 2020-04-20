Tristate Parrot Loves Taking a Shower in the Sink [WATCH]

Birds have always been a favorite in my family. Whether outside or inside, we love them. My grandma always had parakeets in her kitchen and my mom was a lover of all the birds that would come to her numerous bird feeders. Blue birds were her fave.

It didn't surprise me at all that my daughter would marry into a family of bird lovers. In fact they are experts when it comes to the parrot variety. Kusco, a Green Cheek Conure, is a part of their family and what I call my grandbird. He is the cutest and loved to talk a shower in the sink. You an hear my granddaughter cooing and giggling in the background. Kusco is pretty special.