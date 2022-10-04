Trick or Treaters Welcome Every Saturday in October at This Indiana Campground

You can get a lot of use out of the kids' Halloween costumes this year by visiting an Indiana campground.

Let's face it, when it comes to buying Halloween costumes for your kids, it costs way too much money for them to only wear them one day out of the year. The kiddos are always so excited to wear them and they will find any excuse to put them on, but there's really only one day, Halloween, when it pays off for them to wear their costumes. However, thanks to one Indiana campground, you can get good use out of them every Saturday in October.

Go Trick or Treating at Lincoln State Park This October

Lincoln State Park, located in Southern Indiana, is doing something really cool for trick-or-treaters this Halloween season. They are welcoming trick-or-treaters from all over to come to the campground each Saturday in October to put those costumes to good use, and get a lot of candy out of the deal. According to a recent Facebook post:

Did you know that our campers put on trick or treating every Saturday in October from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm CST? That's right! And for the safety of the children, traffic through the electric campground will closed during these times. Please plan accordingly and enjoy the fantastic decorations and incredible costumes!

That means that on top of Halloween on October 31st, you have four more opportunities to wear the costumes and gather as much candy as possible! Plus, some of the campers get pretty creative with their Halloween decorations. Sometimes they even set up their own "haunted houses" at their campsites. It's pretty cool. The campground will also have some other fall fun events going on this October too. Lincoln State Park will be hosting Friends Fall Frolic, full of fall activities including hay rides, Halloween egg hunts, pumpkin painting, and more. You can learn more by clicking here.

