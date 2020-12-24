TikToker Brings Mariah Carey to Tears With Surprise Blend Of Her Classic Christmas Song

Mariah Carey didn't see it coming, and honestly, neither did I.

I'm giving you fair warning right now, I was not ready for this transition and if you're looking for all the surprise feels today then you've come to the right place.

A music-loving TikTok user by the name of Clay Layton is currently going viral for this creative edit of Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' The 1994 holiday banger always shoots to the top of the charts around this time of year, but what Layton did with this surprise transition hit me like a ton of nostalgic bricks.

Layton suggested the transition might "hit differently" and boy did it ever. I'm a DJ, and I would have never thought to blend Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" with Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" but clearly it is striking a major chord with the hundreds of thousands of people who have watched the clip.

Twitter Screenshot

It even found it's way to Queen Mariah who tweeted:

“Wow…this video took me by surprise and brought me to tears 😢 💔”

Share this with anyone who is a fan of Mariah, Whitney, Christmas, or all of the above.

Just share this—and trust me when I say someone needs to hear it right now.