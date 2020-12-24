The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 65th Anniversary of tracking Santa’s yuletide journey! The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features a 3-D and 2-d map of Santa's journey in real time and is available in multiple languages including: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.

Official NORAD Tracks Santa apps are also available in the Windows, Apple and Google Play stores, so parents and children can countdown the days until Santa’s launch on their smartphones and tablets! Tracking opportunities are also offered on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Google+. Santa followers just need to type @noradsanta into each search engine to get started. Kids can also call 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa to ask about Santa’s whereabouts.

NORAD Tracks Santa is truly a global experience, delighting generations of families everywhere. This is due, in large part, to the efforts and services of numerous program contributors.

It all started in 1955 when a local media advertisement directed children to call Santa direct – only the number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. Thus began the tradition, which NORAD carried on since it was created in 1958.

As of about 10 AM this morning, Santa has already been hard at work. He's in Thailand currently has delivered over 1.5 BILLION gifts. In the past, Santa has made it to the tri-state between 9-11 PM. So, barring any unforeseen issues, get the milk and cookies ready - jump and bed and cover up your head because SANTA CLAUS COMES TONIGHT!