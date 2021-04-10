There’s a Farm In Kentucky Where You Can Hug and Play with Fluffy Cows

Just a short drive from Evansville is a farm where you can hug and play with fluffy cows, and they are adorable.

If you have never heard of or seen Scottish Highland Cattle, you're missing out on the cutest cow you've ever seen. These things are fluffy cows that you can't help but want to just hug. Luckily for you, there's a farm right outside of Louisville where you can do just that.

TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky. Here at the farm, they specialize in breeding Highland Cattle. According to their website, they breed these cows for "pleasure and for breeding stock or as pets and only sell them to loving homes that can and will care for them properly," which we'll get into later. But the cool thing about this farm is the fact that you can actually go visit it and interact with these cattle.

I feel like this would be a great way to de-stress. How could you not be happy hanging around adorable pets like this? According to WLKY, you can schedule a visit with TC Highland Farm to play with these cows, take pictures with them, brush them (which they apparently love), and even hug on them. They even have events that they'll post on Facebook including meet and greets and mini photo sessions.

By now, you probably just want to know about how you can go visit the cows, right? Well, all you have to do is send them an email by clicking here. It should be noted that according to their website, they are getting an "overwhelming amount of farm inquiries", so it's taking them a little longer than usual to reply, but they will get your visit scheduled nonetheless.

Now, back to actually being able to own a Scottish Highland Cow as a pet. Yes, you can really do that. You can find out more about how you can own one and some more information about these fluffy cows by clicking here.

