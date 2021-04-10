10 Best Backyard Games To Play This Summer

You can entertain your friends and family this summer by adding these games to your next backyard get together.

The weather is getting nicer, pandemic restrictions are being lifted, and it's time to bust out the grill and have a cookout. If you're planning on having friends and family over for a cookout or any random get together this summer, you might be looking for new ways to have fun. There are a lot of options when it comes to backyard entertainment nowadays.

Nothing quite beats a fun day with friends and family outside, grilling out, drinking a cold one near the fire pit, and getting a little competitive with backyard games. I have found that it doesn't matter what your age, you're never too old for some competitive backyard games. You might even see a game and think that it looks childish or boring, but as soon as you start playing it you're having a blast and talking smack.

We all have our go-to games that we enjoy to play. Perhaps you have even created original games of your own to play outside. However, maybe you're looking for some new games to play this summer with everyone. Recently, I began thinking about some new games that my friends and I can play this summer. I figured that now would be a good time to look into some new ones and share them with you for you to try out too.

So I put together a list of ten backyard games that you would have a blast playing this summer. Some of these games are ones that you have probably played before, but I'd be willing to bet that a few of these are ones that you might not have heard of until now. Hopefully this list helps give you an idea of new games to play this summer. Take a look and feel free to share some other games with me that perhaps didn't make the list.

