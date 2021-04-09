Youth Resources Annual Big Man on Campus Returns to In-Person Event April 15th

The 2020 edition of Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana's annual Big Man on Campus talent show was unlike any other in its history thanks to the pandemic. For the first time ever, the event was held virtually through Facebook Live streams over the course of three nights with contestants participating for the title of Big Man on Campus from their homes. Fortunately, as the number of vaccinations continues to rise across the Tri-State, helping keep case numbers low, the annual fundraiser will be returning to the stage for 2021.

This year's event will return to a one-night-only affair at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Auditorium on Thursday, April 15th with a scheduled start time of 6:00 p.m.

If you're unfamiliar with the event, it's essentially a male pageant and this year will involve four male senior students/contestants from Evansville-area high schools competing in three different categories, Interview, Talent, and School Spirit, for the chance to win the crown of Big Man on Campus along with other prizes donated by local businesses. This year's contestants will represent Mater Dei, Bosse, Signature School, and Memorial. The latter of which will be looking to win the crown for the second straight year after last year's representative, Issac Wetzel came out on top.

I've had the honor of hosting the show for 11 of the 12 years it's existed and am honored to do so again this year. Each year, I'm amazed at not only how smart and talented each contestant is, but how many extra-curricular's each one is involved in, not only at their respective school but in their communities as well. Honestly, I don't know when they find time to sleep.

Outside of giving each gentleman the opportunity to have some fun and proudly represent their school, the main goal of the event is to raise money for the organization so they can continue their 25-plus year mission of empowering local teens to become productive members of the community. Those funds would come from ticket sales and cash donation opportunities during the show itself.

The event is open to the public with tickets available for $5 for students and $10 for adults. Due to COVID restrictions, a limited number of tickets will be sold. You can get yours now through the Youth Resources website.

Because of the limited number of tickets that will be sold, Youth Resources will also stream this year's show through their Facebook page.