Kids Can Bowl Free All Summer at Newburgh Bowling Alley

After a year of being cooped up in the house there's no doubt kids are ready to get out and play. There's a national program called Kids Bowl Free and the Showplace Entertainment Center in Newburgh is one of the bowling alleys that offer this program.

Kids Bowl Free is available for kids ages 2-15, and the program goes from May 7th-August 10th. Bowling shoes are required, and you will have to rent those if your kids don't have their own. If this is something your kid would enjoy doing this summer, be sure to get them registered. You can register them at KidsBowlFree.com.

Here's what Kids Bowl Free say about the program:

Select bowling centers and schools around the country are participating in the first ever Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Children whose age does not exceed a limit by a participating bowling center are eligible to register for 2 free games each day of the KBF program, all summer long, courtesy of the participating bowling centers along with the schools and organizations.

Two free games a day?! I wish we had this when I was a kid! I grew up within walking distance of Showplace Cinemas Newburgh (it's expanded sooooo much since I was young). Back then it was just the theater, but now they've added on so much. Now it's a theater, bowling alley, arcade, laser tag, and restaurant. I would have had a blast there when I was growing up! Now I get to enjoy it and take my nephews to it at least!

