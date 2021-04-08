Indiana Condo Looks Like It’s On A Cruise Ship – See Inside

Get our free mobile app

Unique and different real estate properties always grab my attention. I found this one and I had to do a double-take. The building that houses this condo looks like a giant cruise ship in downtown Indianapolis.

The absolutely gorgeous and unique condo has three bedrooms and four bathrooms: plus some very cool features that blew my mind. It's located right in the heart of Indy with spectacular views of the city. The condo located at 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Number 801, has 4,637 sq. ft. and an asking price of $1,982,000. And, let me tell you, it looks like it's worth every penny. Take a look.

Indiana Condo Looks Like It Is On A Cruise Ship Indianapolis Condo has unique architecture, a race car driving simulator, and an incredible, almost panoramic, view of downtown.

To see the original listing, with more great photos, click HERE.

[Keller Williams Indy Metro NE, Shelley Hansell/kw.com]

