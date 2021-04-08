Evansville School Superintendent Announces $1,000 Stipend for All EVSC Employees

One group of people that have been affected, perhaps a bit more than others during the pandemic is our educators. Teachers have been forced to learn an entirely new way of teaching. Teachers and students were forced from the comfort zone of the classroom to a completely foreign learning environment - the living room. Think about it for a minute - having to abandon everything you've done for years, even decades, to teach young people, and having to learn new methods and new technology. Then throw in students that aren't paying enough attention, and parents that are paying too much attention.

Teachers and educators all across the Tri-State have tackled these challenges head on, and they continue to do whatever it takes to keep our kids excited about learning - and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is showing their appreciation to those employees. EVSC Superintendent, Dr. David Smith, announced on the EVSC YouTube channel that all EVSC employees will soon receive a $1,000 stipend. This financial gift is possible thanks to Federal COVID Relief Funding.

Who Will Receive the Stipend and When?

According to Dr. Smith, "Any employee in the regularly appointed status as of November 13, 2020, and is still employed and in the paid status on May 1, 2021, will be eligible. They should expect to see that extra $1,000 on their May 28th paycheck. Dr. Smith goes on to say, "The tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of the 3,400 EVSC employees made this successful school year possible for the children of our community, in spite of this global pandemic."

So, assuming all of those 3,400 employees will receive this stipend, we're talking about a total of $3.4 million - that's amazing, and so well deserved. See Dr. Smith's entire announcement below.