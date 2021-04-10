TGI Fridays Is Now Selling Carnival Food For Those Who Miss Carnivals

Ever since the pandemic hit, we have been missing out on great things like fairs and carnivals. Just because we can't go to them doesn't mean that we can't enjoy the delicious carnival food.

Last year was the first year that I can remember where we didn't have fairs, carnivals, and festivals. For me, I was most devastated by the fact that I wouldn't get to indulge in the food. Everyone knows that fair/carnival food is some of the best food. Maybe it's because you can only get it once a year, or maybe it's because it's just that good. Either way, I miss carnival food. I know that I am not alone here, which is why when I saw the new food lineup that TGI Friday's is coming out with, I knew that I had to share it with you.

TGI Fridays just announced they're selling a brand new menu full of carnival food. It's called the "Under The Big Top" menu, and it's full of things that you might find at your local fair or carnival. It's full of food like Flaming Donut Chicken Sandwich, Whiskey-Glazed Donut Burger, Oooey Gooey Mozz Stick Melter, and more that you're going to want to get your hands on.

Given the fact that there's still the possibility that we might not have many fairs/carnivals in the area this year, this is one way to make up for it. I took a look at the new menu and I'm really looking forward to trying out the Oooey Gooey Mozz Stick Melter, Giant Churro Twists, Famous Whiskey-Glazed Skewer, and the Cotton Candy Cosmo (which you probably won't find at carnivals but who cares).

You can order these items for dine and and to go (with the exception for acloholic beverages of course) at participating locations. Good news...Evansville is one of those participating locations too. Here’s a closer look at what you can expect to find Under the Big Top menu at TGI Fridays:

