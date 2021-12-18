The World’s Biggest Mailbox is Waiting for you in Southern Illinois

Illinois is a better place now that I know the world's biggest mailbox is just a few hours away from me.

Social media really changed the world didn't it? We can share a photo instantly with our friends and family at any time and that's how I discovered the World's Largest Mailbox in Casey Illinois.

One of my best friends, Nora, was on a little getaway with her boyfriend when suddenly I stopped scrolling thru my snapchat bubbles and did a double take. Wait, Nora, are you inside a giant mailbox?

In fact. She was.

Not only can you walk up to is and take some pictures, YOU CAN SEND MAIL IN IT.

Nora Rogers

I know! It's legit a mailbox!

And that's not the only giant thing in Casey, which is about four hours away from Rockford depending on how fast you drive.

They also have a giant rocking chair.

Nora Rogers

Some sort of wind chimes.

Nora Rogers

And a taco...

Nora Rogers

and a key!

Nora Rogers

Because who doesn't want a giant taco?

She shared a video with me too which is on the 97ZOK_Rockford Instagram page, of the two of them inside the mailbox.

I know they're the cutest couple of all time.... but I think even not so cute couples would have a blast visiting these small towns giant items with your significant other, or your best friend. Or a child in your life honestly, that seems like that best combo, a little kid and a GIANT mailbox!

Gigantic Custom Barn Most Amazing Multi-Family Wisconsin Getaway Rental This 7,400 sq. ft. barn near Lake Geneva couldn't be more perfect for that dream 'in the woods' vacation with a bunch of your favorite people.

gallery galleryid="341:258605" gallerytitle="LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State"]