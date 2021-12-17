Leonard, or as the scientists, astronomers, and other really smart people call it, Comet C/2021 A1, made its closest appearance to Earth on Sunday, December 12, 2021. According to Accuweather.com, it was formerly only visible during the early morning hours but you are now more likely to be able to see it in the night sky.

Comet C/2021 A1, more commonly referred to as comet Leonard, was discovered earlier this year and made its closest approach to the Earth on Dec. 12. Before its approach, it was visible only in the early morning sky, but its journey has now made it more prominent in the evening sky, making it a target for backyard stargazers. The 'Christmas comet' will appear in the evening sky throughout the rest of the year, but folks should look for it sooner rather than later as it will become dimmer and dimmer heading into the final days of December.

Leonard will be visible to the casual stargazer with a telescope or binoculars and they say that you may even be able to see the "Christmas Comet" with the naked eye under the proper conditions - meaning, away from light pollution. Leonard is said to look like a "fuzzy green star with a small tail."

To see Leonard, you'll want to look towards the horizon where you will find it below, and then eventually to the left of Venus in the night sky.

[Source: Accuweather.com]

