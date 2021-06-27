The 20 Best Comedy Movies of the 1990s

The 90s was a great decade for hit movies, especially when it comes to comedies.

I have always been a movie fanatic. I'd rather go to the theater or sit at home watching movies than to "go out on the town". Movies have always been a way to escape reality, clear your mind, and be entertained. That's what it's all about. Ever since I was a kid, movies have played an integral part in my life. To this day, people will randomly call me asking me questions about movies because I am full of random movie knowledge. I can't tell you what I learned in college, but I can tell you whatever you want to know about certain films.

As a kid growing up in the 90s, I watched a lot of comedies. Still, comedies are my favorite genre of film. Who doesn't like a good laugh, right? Granted, when I was younger, I didn't always grasp the concept of a lot of films, but I knew funny when I saw it. As an adult, I have gone back and watched some of these comedies from the 90s again, and not only do they make more sense but I've found new elements about them that are funny.

Since it is a Throwback Thursday, I thought it would be a fun time to look back on the best comedy movies of the 1990s. There was a lot to choose from, so I know that I will be leaving some out. That being said, here are my top 20 favorite comedies of the 1990s in no particular order.

