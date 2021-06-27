Throughout your adult life, co-workers come in and out of your life. Whether you switch jobs or they get a job elsewhere, you part ways and most of the time with each other the best I have been fortunate to work with some truly incredible people. Most of them have gone on to do some pretty great things. Baby Boy Brian is one of those people.

If you remember, Baby Boy, Brian Jones, used to work with Jon and Leslie In the Morning and then went on to host our Midday show and DIrt Road Saturday Nights on WKDQ. He was only a kid then, still in college. Well, he left WKDQ to move to Nashville and he has been doing amazing things. One of which is happening right here in Evansville.

Early this year he made a Facebook post about a plan to help families in need. This is what he said.

A year ago, my Dad called me to tell me that the man that bought the apartment buildings my Grandpa restored throughout my childhood was wanting to donate the apartments to charity, and he was wondering if I had any non-profits to recommend. I rattled off a few and had the thought, “Why don't we start a 501c3 Non-profit Organization that he can donate to? It can't be that hard. Right?” What will our mission be? The pandemic was in full motion and many people lost their jobs and their homes. I lost my job and I realized just how easily I could have lost my home. The mission was clear. Let's help people that are Between Homes. Between Homes, Inc. was born. I was wrong. It was hard and the process was long, but I'm happy to say that we just got back approval and are now recognized as a 501c3 Organization! It's exciting to know that the building my Grandpa saw so much potential in will soon help others see their potential.

Brian Scott Jones/Facebook

We are so proud of him and his kind heart. Ryan and I had a chance to talk to him on Wednesday and here is the interview.

If you would like to donate to Between Homes, click HERE.

