New Study Names Kentucky the Kindest State in the Country

In a recent study, Kentucky was named ranked #1 for kindness in the entire United States. Indiana didn't even score in the top 50% and neither did Illinois.

The study, conducted in partnership between Verizon and Kindness.org, a non-profit that works to "educate and inspire people to choose kindness," is part of the "A Call for Kindness" campaign. More than 5,000 people from all 50 states participated in the study and they were asked all kinds of questions about what type of kind acts they would do. They were asked questions like, would you...

Become an organ donor for a family member

Pull a stranger from a burning car

Adopt and raise a family member

According to the study, 86% of the people surveyed said they would donate a portion of their liver to a family member, while nearly 75% said that they would lend money to a friend facing a financial crisis.

While all 50 states exhibited a "high capacity for kindness," those behind the academic research study broke down the numbers, ranking all 50 states from most to least kind and the Commonwealth of Kentucky came in at the top of the list at #1. Georgia (#4), Alabama (#14), and Tennessee (#15) all ranked in the Top 15, proving that there is something to be said for Southern Hospitality.

As for the rest of the Tri-state, Indiana came in at #29 on the list and Illinois was #35. Does this mean Hoosiers & Illinoisans aren't kind? Absolutely not! They just didn't rank as kindly as Kentuckians.

If you would like to participate in the “A Call For Kindness” campaign, you can find out how to participate by visiting Verizon.com.

[Source: Verizon]

