Take an Extra Break Today, You’ll be Glad You Did

You know, I think that Thursdays might be my least favorite day of the week. That’s why I call them Teasedays. It’s not quite the halfway point of the week and it’s not quite the weekend. It’s just kind of there. Anyway, what I’m getting at is that Thursdays can sometimes be the hardest days to be productive. Well, that might change if we all start taking microbreaks throughout the world day.

I love finding studies that suggest ways to make work easier. Coming out of NC State University a study suggests that taking smaller more frequent breaks throughout the day will actually make you more productive. The reason being is you get a nice mental refresh and it will help organize your time. (I really like where this is going.)

Get our free mobile app

The co-author of the study, Dr. Sophia Cho, said,

“A microbreak is, by definition, short. But a five-minute break can be golden if you take it at the right time. Our study shows that it is in a company’s best interest to give employees autonomy in terms of taking microbreaks when they are needed – it helps employees effectively manage their energy and engage in their work throughout the day.”

So, what should you do during this microbreak? Well, it can be a few different things. You can do a quick stretch, maybe take a lap around the office, have a conversation with a co-worker, and so on. If you do little things like this, especially on days when you are really struggling to find the will to get things done, it can lead to you being more productive in the long run. I can say from experience that a quick conversation with your work friends can do wonders. Sometimes you just need a good laugh to get things going.