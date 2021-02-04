Sweet Betty’s Bakery in Evansville Closing Possibly Forever

Sweet Betty's Bakery is a cute shop on Evansville's Eastside, that smells amazing. The decor inside is retro and so cool. Chase and I have enjoyed cupcakes and cookies, while waiting for his haircut appointments. Now, the locally owned bakery is closing - For now.

In a Facebook post, Sweet Betty's announced that they will be closing the bakery after this Saturday, February 6, 2021. They do say that the plan is to reopen in the future, so hopefully, this is just a small setback for the bakery, that has been in business for 8 years.

Due to circumstances out of our control, we must regretfully announce that after almost 8 years in business, we will be closing the bakery this weekend. If something miraculous happens overnight and our situation changes, we will be sure to let everyone know. We will be open 11-3 Friday and Saturday if you would like to stop by one last time. The plan is for Sweet Bettys to continue on in the future, so this is just Goodbye For Now.

