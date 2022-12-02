St. Louis Photographer Captures Stunning Pic of Fog Over the City

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. That's what happened for a St. Louis photographer who has gone viral with his stunning pic of fog over the city as his plane was waiting for clearance to land.

Huge thank you to Philip Patterson who was kind enough to allow me to share what he captured over St. Louis, Missouri a few days ago. You'll never see a fog picture quite like his.

Philip mentioned to me in Facebook chat that he was "lucky to have captured the city and surroundings" and I agree that was what made his photo so unique. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared video of Philip providing the backstory of how the photo opportunity came to be.

The National Weather Service has an interesting breakdown on what makes a massive fog event like this happen. Chris Higgins from Fox 2 gave the explanation for the rest of us non-weather experts.

Philip is using his photographer skills to make this fog photo available via high-resolution digital copies soon. You can contact him via Facebook for more info. You're not likely to see a better weather anomaly photo than this one. Once in lifetime capture and I appreciate Philip Patterson being willing to share it with the world.