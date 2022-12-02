Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical.

The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.

One of the standout decorations is the giant Christmas tree in the center of the atrium of the luxurious West Baden Springs Hotel.

How tall is the West Baden Springs Hotel atrium and dome? According to Wikipedia,

...the 200-foot (61 m) dome covering its atrium. Prior to the completion of the Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1955, the hotel had the largest free-spanning dome in the United States. From 1902 to 1913 it was the largest dome in the world.

On the French Lick Springs Resort Instagram page, the hotel gave us a peek into the prep that goes into their centerpiece of Christmas at West Baden.

Have you ever wondered how the 45-foot-tall Christmas tree inside the atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel comes to life during the holidays?

Here is a look at the outside!

I remember walking around the grounds when West Baden Springs Hotel was almost in ruins and nearly abandoned. So happy and thankful that it has been restored to its original grandeur.

French Lick Springs Hotel also offers many ways to enjoy the holidays for the whole family.

2022 French Lick Springs Hotel Projection Light Show

Powerful projectors and 3D animation transform the exterior of the Spa Wing of French Lick Springs Hotel into vibrant eight-minute holiday scenes. A soundtrack of holiday sounds fills the air as the building seems to magically come to life.

https://youtu.be/S8E7HX-BoD0

Every evening through January 8th, 2022



6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm & 9 pm



Front Lawn



Free

Build a Gingerbread Man Scavenger Hunt

Looking for a fun way to explore French Lick Springs Hotel? Grab a scavenger hunt guide and follow the clues around the hotel. Return your completed sheet to the Activities Center for a prize!

Daily in December



10 am - 6 pm



Activities Center, French Lick Springs Hotel

50 Days of Lights at French Lick Springs Resort

French Lick Resort is the place for all things jolly this holiday season. The 50 Days of Lights begins with two grand tree lighting ceremonies and the holiday hoopla stretches all the way into the new year, with Thanksgiving feasts, Christmas cheer, and New Year's celebrations spread throughout. With family-friendly activities and a half-million lights brightening the resort, the holidays illuminate the brightest at French Lick Resort.

https://youtu.be/HtugAuK5ios

