Illinois 8th Grader Hit a Miracle Full Court Shot Game Winner

You'll rarely ever see someone hit a basketball shot like this and this one just happened to be a game winner by an Illinois 8th grader.

Get our free mobile app

Coach Dakota Jones shared this incredible moment from a game from Milton Pope this week. The team was down 10 points at halftime, but managed to get within 1 with just seconds to go. After one of the other team's players missed a free throw, Cooper Thorson grabbed the rebound and then heaved a desperation shot. Watch what happened next.

I had a friend mention this was trending all over the place and he wasn't kidding. I've seen shares from Peoria and as far away as San Diego, too.

Well done Cooper and the entire Miller Pope team. Amazing to come back from that big of a deficit and now stories to tell for a lifetime of how one big heave won a basketball game in November for an 8th grade team.