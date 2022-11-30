Easy Hack to Defog Your Windshield with Kitty Litter and a Sock

It's that time of year when you might get into your vehicle and have a hard time seeing because the windshield is fogged up. However, this hack might be just what you need to try to make sure that doesn't happen.

Driving in the winter can be all kinds of fun. Yes, that was sarcasm. First, you have to worry about road conditions. Can you even get out of your driveway? Are the roads on your commute covered in snow and ice? Oh, and if there is snow or ice, you will have to go outside and scrape that off before you leave. Regardless of snow or ice, you still have to go outside well before you leave for work to warm up your car. Even then, you might start to drive and have a hard time seeing because your windows become fogged up. I know we all have had those moments where we have to question how to fix that problem. Do we turn on the defrost or use the AC? Well, if you give this little hack a try, all you will have to worry about are the road conditions...and of course, the other drivers.

Kitty Litter Windshield Hack

To avoid having to deal with a foggy windshield this winter, you might want to give this life hack a try because it could prove to be beneficial. According to Homemaking.com, if you place a sock filled with kitty litter in your car, you can prevent a fogged-up windshield. Many people actually swear by it too. On top of keeping your windows from fogging up, the kitty littler also absorbs foul odors in your car too.

How to do it

This is a really simple hack that takes no time at all. According to Homemaking.com,

All you need to do is fill a sock most of the way with kitty litter. Secure the end of the sock with an elastic band so the kitty litter doesn’t leak out. Then, simply place the sock on the dash of your car and you won’t need to worry about fogged-up glass! If you don’t like the idea of having the sock right on your windshield, you can place the sock under one of the seats instead.

There you have it. Give this hack a try this winter to see if it works for you!

