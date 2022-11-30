The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois.

I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.

Robert Wadlow was born in 1918 and sadly passed on July 15, 1940 after he developed an infection in his ankle that was worsened by a problem with his immune system. Wikipedia shows that his casket was 10 feet 9 inches long and weighed over 1,000 pounds requiring 20 pallbearers to carry it.

The "Alton Giant" as he was referred to is now buried in a cemetery in Alton, Illinois and if you go to the museum of art and history there, you'll see a statue of Robert Wadlow outside.

He was a fascinating man whose height has never been equaled and may never be topped. The fact that he called Illinois and sometimes parts of Missouri home just makes it more compelling to me.