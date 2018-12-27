St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter (Shaped by Faith)

Harry Pedigo is the Director of St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter for Men.

St. Benedict Emergency Homeless Shelter is a temporary refuge for the homeless men in our community. They provide men with a safe, non-judgmental, warm place to sleep, take a shower, eat and wash personal laundry in a Christian atmosphere.

We need to help our homeless so that they can be provided with a place to sleep, a hot meal, a warm shower and a place to launder their clothing. Please consider what you can give so that our community may continue to operate its only walk-in homeless shelter. Without your generosity many will find no shelter from the weather, no food to fill their stomach and no loving community away from the streets.

St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter is open year-round from 8 p.m. til 8 a.m. Men only emergency shelter. Two meals daily. Laundry and showers available to overnight guests.

Will you join St. Benedict's by sponsoring a bed? Make the biggest impact with minimal sacrifice. Check out our sponsorship options, it’s less than a $1.35 a day!

https://stbenedictsowensboro.org/sponsor-a-bed/

Bed sponsorship impacts every man that walks through our doors, which is over 500 men a year!

