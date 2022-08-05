If you have driven through Evansville this week, I'm sure you've seen plenty of tree limbs and debris left from Monday's storms. I have a little Public Service Announcement for you, that might save you from getting a flat tire.

So Many Trees in Roadways

Tiny Splinter Takes Out Tire

I am actually surprised (Knock on wood lol) That I don't have another flat tire from all of the tree debris. Our crews have been doing a great job of chopping them up and clearing the streets. Unfortunately, it only takes one tiny splinter to flatten a tire. Yes, it was only about an inch long.

Maybe It Is Just Our Luck

How in the world did this happen? Well, first of all, it was my husband Doug's car. Something you need to know about him to really appreciate this - He is obsessed with tire safety. Anytime the pressure is off a bit, he heads to the air machine at the gas station. So, if a tiny splinter was going to completely ruin someone's tire, it was destined to happen to us.

U.S. tire manufacturers recommend drivers check tire pressure at least monthly, regularly check tire tread depth and ensure vehicle tires are rotated and properly aligned. Proper maintenance and periodic inspections by a tire professional are essential for optimum performance and service life of tires and can help ensure lower overall environmental impacts. To help motorists remember these important tire maintenance actions, USTMA encourages drivers to remember the acronym “P.A.R.T.”—Pressure, Alignment, Rotation and Tread.

