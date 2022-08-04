Cat Returned To Indiana Shelter After Owner Sadly Falls Ill is Hoping for Another Chance of Finding Forever Home
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Meet Jo Jo!
Hi! My name is Josephine, but my friends call me Jo Jo. I’m a 4-year-old female currently residing at River Kitty Cat Cafe. Having been here since April, I’m one of our longest residents! My story began at VHS when I was just a kitten. Unfortunately, my owner fell ill and could no longer care for me. I’m very sweet and mild-mannered, love treats, and enjoy being perched up on a cat tower. My adoption fee is $80 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccines. To adopt me, come meet me downtown at River Kitty Cat Cafe!
Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.
What's happening at the VHS?
The low-cost vaccine clinic is this Saturday!
VHS is offering standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.
Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm
First come, first serve via taking a number system.
Please understand that they are trying to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.
**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an un-vaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.
Upcoming Saturday pet vaccine clinic dates:
August 6 & 20
September 3 & 17
Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services
Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:
Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.
