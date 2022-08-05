Ohio County will soon become home to a new spiritually focused drug and alcohol rehab and recovery center. Phase one of the project is complete. There's an open house planned to show how far they've come.

The Father's House Recovery Center is needed in Ohio County for those looking to recover from drug and alcohol addiction. So many will gain a new lease on life with the chance to break free from addiction and grow as men in recovery. There's still much to be done to make this faith-based addiction recovery center a reality. I talked with Tamra Elizabeth Robey last year to learn more about Father's House, the mission, and how we can help.

The Father's House Recovery Center, Inc.

"We will be a Christ-based in-house men's drug and alcohol rehab center located on Highway 62 West in Beaver Dam, Ky. The men's first 30 days in the house will be lessons, classes, and church services. After 30 days we will help them find jobs and they will have to maintain employment the rest of the time in the house. The remaining time they will continue doing classes, walking them through the twelve biblical steps, attending church services at the center, and learning how to contribute to society while working. They will have chores assigned and we'll have a strenuous handbook for the participants to follow to help ensure they get and stay sober.", Tamra shared.

This faith-based approach to recovery will help those suffering from addiction have a chance to live and become successful.

How's Father's House Renovations Coming Along?

Renovations are moving along on the building. So much so that they'll start excepting residents in September. Phase One of the renovations is almost complete. Phase Two will get underway soon. Father's House will start interviewing clients on August 22nd, 2022. They're currently accepting applications for the program. For more information, you can call (270) 775-6042 and someone will get back to you.

"Were so excited to announce that on September 12th, 2022, we will be ready to start excepting guys into the Fathers House Program. "Phase one" of the renovation is just about complete. There is still much work to be done, on the other buildings so that we can utilize the facility in its entirety."

Watching the progress of the building on the Father's House Facebook page has been incredible to see. The way businesses, volunteers, and the community have come together by giving their time and donations is inspiring.



Awesome work y’all are doing. I work in ER. Seeing a lot more homeless coming in. Our county only has the police to resource and it’s really not much they can do. Sad situations. - Angie M. Hudnall

Father's House Recovery Center Mission Statement

"To offer freedom to those struggling with, and bound by addiction, by leading them to a relationship with Jesus Christ. Guiding them through the 12 steps of recovery, and arming them with the tools they need to sustain a relationship with God and their sobriety and be a contributing member of their families and society."

Annual 505 Yard Sale Fundraiser

The Annual 505 Yard Sale will happen Friday, August 5th, and Saturday, August 6th, 2022. It's 12 miles of sales from Cromwell to Horse Branch, Kentucky. Father's House will be serving food at the Oak Grove COJ Pavillion. The food looks delicious!

I want a fried apple pie! - Amanda L Ralph

Me too, Amanda!

FATHER'S HOUSE RECOVERY CENTER LOCATION

