Free Family Fun At Scales Lake On October 10th

Mark your calendars for October 10th to take the whole family out to Scales Lake in Boonville for a free fundraising event that you won't want to miss.

Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself.

Scales Lake Park is home to a 66-acre lake where you can kayak, rent canoes, john boats, fish, and swim. Yes, in case you didn't know, Boonville has a beach! You can lay out in the sun on the sandy beach, swim in the lake, and make your way to the "deep end" where the diving board is located. Oh, and the giant water slide that they have there is one that the kids (and even adults) will want to go down over and over again. You can pack a lunch or enjoy food and drinks from the concession stand while you're there too.

I'm telling you, Scales Lake is an awesome place to hang out with friends and family. Warrick Parks Foundation wants to help make sure it stays that way with a fundraising event that will raise money to update the cabins, shelter house, playgrounds, and more. The Scales Lake Upgrade Fundraising Campaign will have an event at Scales Lake on October 10th that will be free for the community to come out to.

Scales Lake Day will have a lot of things to offer everyone in the entire family including:

- Free Park Entry

- Free Pizza from Pizza Chef

- Free Kona Ice

- Free Inflatables

- Free Demonstrations from

Trail Heads - Southwest Indiana

- Free demonstrations

from the River City Racing Club

- Free Yoga on the Beach from

Sift Yoga

Get our free mobile app

This event will be held at Scales Lake on October 10th, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you are interested in learning more, you can click on the event page here.

How To Tell Someone You're From Warrick County Without Saying You're From Warrick County There are several ways to tell someone where you're from without actually telling them where you're from. Let's take Warrick County for example.

How To Change The Color Of Your Campfire You can change the color of your campground by adding simple ingredients that you have at home. Each ingredient you sprinkle into the fire has a different effect.

6 Unique Remedies for Treating Sunburn Chances are you have a bottle of aloe vera gel somewhere in your house that you've likely had for years ready to be applied when you've spent a little too much time out in the sun and your skin feels (and looks) like the surface of the sun. Maybe it's in a medicine cabinet or a bathroom closet. Maybe you keep it in the door of the refrigerator so it's good and cold to help ease the pain of sunburn a little quicker. While it's a great and highly recommended way to care for your skin after a sunburn, there are other options in your house that can also do the trick.

Best Backyard Games To Play This Summer You can entertain your friends and family this summer by adding these games to your next backyard get together.