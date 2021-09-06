Illinois Known For Three of USA’s Best Creations

We have Chicago Style Hot Dogs, the Cubs and White Sox, but can you name the three best creations in the state?

Twinkies

Illinois has the Willis Tower (the third tallest building in America), and the fifth most populous state in the country, but it's also home to one of the yummiest creations of all time. The Twinkie. Described as a "golden sponge cake with a creamy filling," the dessert was created in Schiller Park, Illinois, in 1930, by James Alexander Dewar, according to wikipedia.com. The name however comes from a billboard that a gentleman names Ritchy Koph who saw an advertisement on a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes." There’s nothing better than a fried twinkie at a local fair, look for one when you head out to a fair this summer.

Getty Images

First McDonald's Built

Ray Kroc opens the first McD's in Des Plaines, Illinois. Ray Kroc, yes, the very one that the Kroc Center in Quincy is named after, built the first McDonald's in Illinois back in 1955. The building was decorated with, what soon will become one is USA's famous signs, the golden arch, and red & white tiles, the store made just over $360 in their first day of being open.

Getty Images

The Cell Phone

Martin Cooper invented the cell phone back in 1973, in Schaumburg, Illinois. He was the head of a little company called Motorola, originally names "the brick," because of the length and weight of the phone (2.5 pounds and 10 inches long). The battery alone was five times the weight then in today's cell phones, and only had about 20 minutes of battery life. You can thank Star Trek for cell phones, that's where Cooper got the idea to create one.

Some other inventions from Illinois include the mechanical dishwasher (my favorite invention), the zipper, the pinball machine, barbed wire and dentistry which was actually created not too far from Quincy in Jacksonville.