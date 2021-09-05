Things are going to get spooky (and pretty darn adorable too!) at Evansville's Washington Square Mall on Saturday, October 30th as Voices, Inc host Twist or Treat 2.0. This family-friendly, "drive-through boo" is a trick-or-treat event that should definitely be on your must-haunt list this Halloween!

This costume-optional event will allow you to stop by any time between 2 pm and 4 pm with your little ghosts, goblins and ghouls - or your princesses and superheroes! While costumes are optional, there will be a virtual costume contest. To enter, just email a photo of your costume to photos@voicesinc.info. Be sure you include the appropriate category for your costume in the subject line of the email.

Child under 8

Child 8-16

Adult over 16

Couple

Group (3 or more)

Pet

The winners of the costume contests will be announced on Sunday, October 31st around 2 pm. Voices, Inc is also currently looking for those who might like to attend the event to pass out candy or who might like to volunteer their time to the event. If you or someone you know would like to help, you can text 812-499-4118 for more details.

Voice, Inc is a local non-profit organization that advocates for the rights of and quality of care for Vanderburgh county residents living in long-term care facilities.

Services include: investigation of complaints, resolution of problems, and protection of resident rights. VOICES Inc. also provides information/training to residents, the general public, and nursing home staff on long-term care issues such as quality of life and care, selection of a nursing home, and sources of payment for care. VOICES Inc. delivers quarterly newsletters to nursing home residents reminding them of their resident rights and who to contact for assistance if there are any problems.

To learn more about Voices, Inc you can visit their website.

