Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months.

We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.

Pigeon Forge Winterfest 2022

You can escape to a true winter wonderland this year in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Sevierville, where you will find millions of lights throughout the streets of the towns with elaborate displays that will leave you in awe. According to Pigeon Forge Winterfest's website:

East Tennessee is a wonderland during Winterfest! Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Sevierville and the rest of the Smoky Mountains will twinkle and shine as five million lights glow in celebration of the season. If you love music and entertainment, you’ll love Pigeon Forge shows and theaters. Smoky Mountain Winterfest turns the best Pigeon Forge shows and theaters into a special, seasonal experience. The entire family will enjoy being entertained inside Pigeon Forge’s theaters.

Winterfest will be enchanting Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Sevierville from November 13, 2022 until February 19, 2023. On top of the holiday light displays and shows, new this year will be the Wonders of Light Walking Trail. The Wonders of Light Walking Trail will feature nature-themed light displays along the city's Riverwalk. You can see what Pigeon Forge has in store for you this year in the post below:

You can learn more about the light displays, events, parades, and shows that will be a part of Winterfest this year by clicking here.

