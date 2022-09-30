Indiana Shelter Dog, CHOLLA, Loves Belly Rubs, Treats, and Playing Outside

Indiana Shelter Dog, CHOLLA, Loves Belly Rubs, Treats, and Playing Outside

CHOLLA is our Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This beautiful girl is a submissive sweetheart who loves to get belly rubs and treats. She's having a blast at the shelter, but she is ready to find a forever home.

loading...

Based on her appearance, the saddle coloration and long nose, ITV figures CHOLLA is a German Shepherd mix. She weighs in around 55 pounds.

loading...

CHOLLA was dumped out in the country and had been on her own for a while, so she is excited to be around people again. She has adjusted well to the routine at ITV, and she is a favorite of their office manager. CHOLLA is open to meeting other dogs and kids.

loading...

If you'd like to meet a really sweet dog that deserves a chance, please complete an online adoption application and then schedule a meet & greet with CHOLLA.

loading...
Get our free mobile app

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

47 (Otherwise) Good Pets Caught Doing Bad Things

No matter how well they're trained, at some point in time, a pet's primal instincts will kick in which usually ends up with something destroyed.

Tristate Pet Quirks That Will Make You LOL

Filed Under: dogs, It Takes A Village
Categories: Newsletter, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM