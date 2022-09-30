Indiana Shelter Dog, CHOLLA, Loves Belly Rubs, Treats, and Playing Outside

CHOLLA is our Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This beautiful girl is a submissive sweetheart who loves to get belly rubs and treats. She's having a blast at the shelter, but she is ready to find a forever home.

Based on her appearance, the saddle coloration and long nose, ITV figures CHOLLA is a German Shepherd mix. She weighs in around 55 pounds.

CHOLLA was dumped out in the country and had been on her own for a while, so she is excited to be around people again. She has adjusted well to the routine at ITV, and she is a favorite of their office manager. CHOLLA is open to meeting other dogs and kids.

If you'd like to meet a really sweet dog that deserves a chance, please complete an online adoption application and then schedule a meet & greet with CHOLLA.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

