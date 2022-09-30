What Kind of Weather Can We Expect at This Year’s Fall Festival?

There are a few things that you can almost guarantee are going to happen at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival each year. First, you are going to eat some delicious food (probably way too much), which will probably result in some heartburn. Secondly, you will most likely see some people (old friends) that you haven't seen since the previous year's Fall Festival, and you probably won't see them again until the next Fall Festival.

Another predictable aspect of the Fall Festival is the weather. If you've been to the festival enough times, you know that we usually get a little bit of everything - it will be hot one day, cold another, and it almost always rains at least one day of the festival (not necessarily in that order). So, is that weather pattern going to repeat itself in 2022? Don't ask me, I don't know these things - but I do know a fella who talks about the weather for a living.

What Does Ron Rhodes Have to Say?

Ron Rhodes has been delivering forecasts for decades as a TV meteorologist - you can see him every morning on Eyewitness News Daybreak, by the way - and he also broadcasts live from Franklin Street every day of the Fall Festival, so he certainly knows what to expect. As for this year's Fall Festival, here is what Ron is forecasting...

Mother Nature is serving up an awesome weather combo of sunshine & low humidity to start Fall Festival week with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s from Monday thru Friday. There's a chance for a little rain on the side late in the week though, but the humidity stays nice & low. All in all, it's looking delicious on West Franklin next week. Just about perfect food-eating weather.

Sounds pretty friggin' good right now, but you and I both know that forecasts can change from one day to the next. Just to be on the safe side, I would still throw a hoodie and umbrella in your vehicle before you head down to Franklin Street.

