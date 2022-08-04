Turn His Frown Upside Down – Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Some TLC

This week's pet from It Takes a Village is a special fella who needs a special home to love him. Let me introduce you to INDY.

INDY is a 6-year-old male mixed breed, possibly a terrier or beagle mix, and he weighs about 30 pounds. INDY previously lived with both cats and dogs, and you can probably tell from the picture above that he doesn't look very comfortable at the shelter. The fact is, INDY is scared and shy. He barks sometimes when he gets scared, and that, in turn, scares off some people. So, we just encourage you to give INDY a chance..

INDY is not quite ready for adoption yet - he needs to get his allergies under control. In the meantime, he needs some TLC from a loving foster. If you would like to set up a meet & greet with INDY, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption or foster application.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!