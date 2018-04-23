Paws For a Vet Soldier Dogs for Independence Benefit Saturday April 28th!

This Saturday is the annual Paws For a Vet benefit for Soldier Dogs for Independence!

Photo Credit: Soldier Dogs for Independence Facebook

This Saturday from 1-7PM there it's Paws For a Vet! A benefit for Soldier Dogs for Independence. Soldier Dogs is a local non profit that matches up local Veterans with rescue dogs. Together the Veteran and dog go through a program, and at the end of the program the Veteran has a fully certified service dog to meet their needs.

This event is their biggest fundraiser of the year, Soldier Dogs is completely free for Veterans.

The event will be held at Old Jim Customs at 4001 Vogel Rd in Evansville. Saturday April 28th 1-7PM. At the event there will be many things to do! A live auction, a silent auction, a beer garden, live music, a magician, and the Hadi Funsters! It's only a $5 donation to get in, and the event is free to Veterans and Children 13 & under!

