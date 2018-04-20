Henderson Kentucky Tri-Fest Happening April 20 – 22nd 2018

Henderson Kentucky's Tri-Fest is in full swing! It kicks off today and continues throughout the weekend. The event features carnival-style rides, tons of food booths, a fireworks display, live entertainment and a whole lot more! The event is presented by the Henderson Breakfast Lions and bracelets for the event are available for just $30.

According to the Official Tri-Fest Facebook Page, the weekend's events are as follows:

Friday - April 20:

11 a.m.: Food booths open on Main Street

Noon: Carnival rides open

4 p.m.: Music by Five After Five

5 p.m.: "Super Someday" event hosted by Henderson Community College in Audubon Mill Park

5:30 p.m.: Music by Sweet Water Band

7:30 p.m: Music by Heath & Molly

7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park at Audubon Mill Park: "Cars 3"

9 p.m.: Fireworks, Downtown Riverfront

Saturday - April 21:

7:30 -8 a.m.: Zumba with YMCA Z Chicks

8 a.m.: Habitat for Humanity 26th Annual 5K/10k

11 a.m.: Food booths open

Noon: Carnival rides open

2 p.m. Magic Show by International Brotherhood of Magicians

4:30 p.m.: Music by Annabel Whitledge

6 p.m.: Music by Gary, Big B & the other guy

7:30 p.m.: Music by Brandon Maddox

Sunday - April 22: