Henderson Kentucky Tri-Fest Happening April 20 – 22nd 2018

Henderson Tri-Fest via Facebook

Henderson Kentucky's Tri-Fest is in full swing! It kicks off today and continues throughout the weekend. The event features carnival-style rides, tons of food booths, a fireworks display, live entertainment and a whole lot more! The event is presented by the Henderson Breakfast Lions and bracelets for the event are available for just $30.

According to the Official Tri-Fest Facebook Page, the weekend's events are as follows:

Friday - April 20:

  • 11 a.m.: Food booths open on Main Street
  • Noon: Carnival rides open
  • 4 p.m.: Music by Five After Five
  • 5 p.m.: "Super Someday" event hosted by Henderson Community College in Audubon Mill Park
  • 5:30 p.m.: Music by Sweet Water Band
  • 7:30 p.m: Music by Heath & Molly
  • 7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park at Audubon Mill Park: "Cars 3"
  • 9 p.m.: Fireworks, Downtown Riverfront

Saturday - April 21:

  • 7:30 -8 a.m.: Zumba with YMCA Z Chicks
  • 8 a.m.: Habitat for Humanity 26th Annual 5K/10k
  • 11 a.m.: Food booths open
  • Noon: Carnival rides open
  • 2 p.m. Magic Show by International Brotherhood of Magicians
  • 4:30 p.m.: Music by Annabel Whitledge
  • 6 p.m.: Music by Gary, Big B & the other guy
  • 7:30 p.m.: Music by Brandon Maddox

Sunday - April 22:

  • 10 a.m.: Community Church Service hosted by Niagara UMC
  • Noon: Food booths, carnival rides open
  • 1 p.m.: Music by True Face
  • 1:30 p.m..: Jump Rope for Heart with American Heart Association 
  • 2 p.m.: Music by First UMC Praise Team
