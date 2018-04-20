Henderson Kentucky Tri-Fest Happening April 20 – 22nd 2018
Henderson Kentucky's Tri-Fest is in full swing! It kicks off today and continues throughout the weekend. The event features carnival-style rides, tons of food booths, a fireworks display, live entertainment and a whole lot more! The event is presented by the Henderson Breakfast Lions and bracelets for the event are available for just $30.
According to the Official Tri-Fest Facebook Page, the weekend's events are as follows:
Friday - April 20:
- 11 a.m.: Food booths open on Main Street
- Noon: Carnival rides open
- 4 p.m.: Music by Five After Five
- 5 p.m.: "Super Someday" event hosted by Henderson Community College in Audubon Mill Park
- 5:30 p.m.: Music by Sweet Water Band
- 7:30 p.m: Music by Heath & Molly
- 7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park at Audubon Mill Park: "Cars 3"
- 9 p.m.: Fireworks, Downtown Riverfront
Saturday - April 21:
- 7:30 -8 a.m.: Zumba with YMCA Z Chicks
- 8 a.m.: Habitat for Humanity 26th Annual 5K/10k
- 11 a.m.: Food booths open
- Noon: Carnival rides open
- 2 p.m. Magic Show by International Brotherhood of Magicians
- 4:30 p.m.: Music by Annabel Whitledge
- 6 p.m.: Music by Gary, Big B & the other guy
- 7:30 p.m.: Music by Brandon Maddox
Sunday - April 22:
- 10 a.m.: Community Church Service hosted by Niagara UMC
- Noon: Food booths, carnival rides open
- 1 p.m.: Music by True Face
- 1:30 p.m..: Jump Rope for Heart with American Heart Association
- 2 p.m.: Music by First UMC Praise Team