Footgolf In Owensboro Now Open!

What do you get when you combine soccer with golf? You get a new sport called Footgolf, and you can play it in Owensboro!

Ben Hawes Golf Course and Hillcrest Golf Course are now the new homes to FootGolf courses. This new take on golf has been getting a lot of attention lately. I'm not a golfer at all, but this looks really interesting.

It's essentially golf, but you don't have to spend all of that money on golf clubs. Your foot becomes the club! That's where the soccer aspect comes into play. Check it out for yourself:

If you're interesting in trying out your FootGolf skils, the courses are opening today (Thursday April 19th) and you can FootGolf today for FREE! Before you go, make sure that you know the rules to FootGolf. You can find them and other information below:

Check out some of our YouTube videos for more fun!