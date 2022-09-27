Over 43 Tons of Bacon, Sausage, Hot Dogs, & More Recalled in Illinois & Kentucky

Sixty-four different types of meat products are a part of a massive recall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. The Illinois company's recall is due to possible listeria contamination.

Massive Meat Recall

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, these ready-to-eat meat items were produced from July 7, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2022. The recalled products have the establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They go on to say that all of the recalled items were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri. As of the time of this writing, this is the list of all affected products:

Smokehouse Hams

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork With Sauce

Cured Hocks

Cured Callie Hocks

Cured Bone-In Ham Whole

Cured Bone-In Ham Steaks

Bacon Strips

Beef Wieners

Wieners Natural Casing

Wieners

Jumbo Wieners

Smoked Butterfly Chops

Smoked Pork Steaks

Smoked Pork Steaks with BBQ Sauce

Cheese Snack Sticks

BBQ Smoked Snack Sticks

Cured Loins

Cured Loin Chops

Boneless Cured Ham

Whole Boneless Cured Ham

Shaved Boneless Cured Ham

Sliced Boneless Cured Ham

Jalapeno & Cheese Jumbo Wieners

Jalapeno Cheese Bologna

Smoked Ribs

Smoked Ribs with Sauce

Large Summer Sausage

Summer Sausage

Sweet Teriyaki Beef Sticks

Snack Sticks

Jalapeno and Cheese Snack Sticks

Cooked Beef Roast

Deli Beef Roast

Beef Sticks

Large Bologna

Braunschweiger

Polish Sausage

Hot Beef Sticks

Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage

Jalapeno Snack Sticks

Tex-Mex Snack S

Puggy Wings

Canadian Style Bacon

Pre-Cooked Bratwurst

Hot Polish Sausage

Baked Pork Roast

Honey Beef Sticks

Smoked Beef Brisket

Pre-Cooked Pepper Jack Cheese Bratwurst

Small Bologna

Cheese Wieners

Cooked Salami

German Brand Bratwurst

Ring Bologna

Smoked Pork Sausage With Garlic

Andouille Sausage

Pork Liver Sausage

Pork Ring Liver Sausage

Hot Head Cheese

Head Cheese

Blood Sausage

There have not been any confirmed reports of illness as a result of consuming these products as of yet. However, FSIS does expect additional products to be added to this list in the near future. Consumers are urged to check back frequently by clicking here.

If you do find that you have any of the affected items at home, you are asked not to eat them. FSIS is urging anyone who has the affected items to throw them out or return them from where they were purchased.

