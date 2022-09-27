Over 43 Tons of Bacon, Sausage, Hot Dogs, & More Recalled in Illinois & Kentucky
Sixty-four different types of meat products are a part of a massive recall.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. The Illinois company's recall is due to possible listeria contamination.
Massive Meat Recall
According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, these ready-to-eat meat items were produced from July 7, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2022. The recalled products have the establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They go on to say that all of the recalled items were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri. As of the time of this writing, this is the list of all affected products:
- Smokehouse Hams
- Pulled Pork
- Pulled Pork With Sauce
- Cured Hocks
- Cured Callie Hocks
- Cured Bone-In Ham Whole
- Cured Bone-In Ham Steaks
- Bacon Strips
- Beef Wieners
- Wieners Natural Casing
- Wieners
- Jumbo Wieners
- Smoked Butterfly Chops
- Smoked Pork Steaks
- Smoked Pork Steaks with BBQ Sauce
- Cheese Snack Sticks
- BBQ Smoked Snack Sticks
- Cured Loins
- Cured Loin Chops
- Boneless Cured Ham
- Whole Boneless Cured Ham
- Shaved Boneless Cured Ham
- Sliced Boneless Cured Ham
- Jalapeno & Cheese Jumbo Wieners
- Jalapeno Cheese Bologna
- Smoked Ribs
- Smoked Ribs with Sauce
- Large Summer Sausage
- Summer Sausage
- Sweet Teriyaki Beef Sticks
- Snack Sticks
- Jalapeno and Cheese Snack Sticks
- Cooked Beef Roast
- Deli Beef Roast
- Beef Sticks
- Large Bologna
- Braunschweiger
- Polish Sausage
- Hot Beef Sticks
- Jalapeno Cheese Summer Sausage
- Jalapeno Snack Sticks
- Tex-Mex Snack S
- Puggy Wings
- Canadian Style Bacon
- Pre-Cooked Bratwurst
- Hot Polish Sausage
- Baked Pork Roast
- Honey Beef Sticks
- Smoked Beef Brisket
- Pre-Cooked Pepper Jack Cheese Bratwurst
- Small Bologna
- Cheese Wieners
- Cooked Salami
- German Brand Bratwurst
- Ring Bologna
- Smoked Pork Sausage With Garlic
- Andouille Sausage
- Pork Liver Sausage
- Pork Ring Liver Sausage
- Hot Head Cheese
- Head Cheese
- Blood Sausage
There have not been any confirmed reports of illness as a result of consuming these products as of yet. However, FSIS does expect additional products to be added to this list in the near future. Consumers are urged to check back frequently by clicking here.
If you do find that you have any of the affected items at home, you are asked not to eat them. FSIS is urging anyone who has the affected items to throw them out or return them from where they were purchased.