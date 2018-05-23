The NFL announced that players could be fined for the upcoming 2018 season if they kneel on the field during the National Anthem.

Getty Images

During a press conference this afternoon, a new policy was announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The policy states that those players who wish to kneel can stay in their locker rooms or other off-field locations and then join their teammates after the national anthem is over. All players must stand during the National Anthem if they are on the field.

If any player kneels on the sidelines during the National Anthem, they can be fined as well as their entire team.

